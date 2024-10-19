Chandra's brace sends Nasinu to final

Raul Chandra’s double helped Nasinu make the FMF IDC Premier Division final.

Nasinu defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil in the second semifinal and will face Tavua in the final tomorrow.

Chandra found the back of the net on either side of the half, displaying impressive composure, while Tailevu Naitasiri, led by coach Priyant Mannu, struggled to match the pace and intensity of the Nasinu youngsters.

Despite their efforts, Tailevu Naitasiri couldn’t break through the well-organized Nasinu defense.

Nasinu will face Tavua in the Premier Division final, which promises to be an exciting showdown tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the Super Premier semifinals, Extra Supermarket Labasa and Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi play in the first at 2pm while Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will go against Extra Rewa at 4:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.