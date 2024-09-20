Champions League round-up: Monaco down Barcelona as Leverkusen flex muscles

[Source: UEFA]

The Matchday 1 drama continued to the last as Monaco beat ten-man Barcelona that also saw wins for Atleti, Benfica, Leverkusen and newcomers Brest.

The UEFA Champions League continued this morning as Matchday 1 concluded with more spills and thrills. Monaco saw off ten-man Barcelona, Leverkusen hit four first-half goals at Feyenoord and Atlético de Madrid struck a late winner at home to Leipzig.

There were also wins for Benfica and newcomers Brest, while David Raya saved a spot kick as Arsenal held on to a point away to Atalanta.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action on Matchday 1 of the inaugural league phase.

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

Monaco marked their Champions League return with victory over ten-man Barcelona, who had Eric García sent off in the 11th minute. Maghnes Akliouche put the hosts ahead soon after when he cut inside from the right and drilled in from the edge of the box, though Lamine Yamal followed suit to level before the half-hour mark.

The home side secured maximum points 19 minutes from time when substitute George Ilenikhena raced onto Vanderson’s long ball before firing past Marc-André ter Stegen.

Player of the Match: George Ilenikhena (Monaco)

Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

David Raya’s brilliant double save earned Arsenal a draw from a hard-fought contest at Atalanta. Marco Carnesecchi kept out Bukayo Saka’s free-kick and Charles De Ketelaere fired wide as the teams cancelled each other out before the break.

After it, Atalanta failed to convert a penalty – awarded after Thomas Partey had brought down Éderson – as Raya kept out Mateo Retegui’s attempt and follow-up header. Juan Cuadrado and Gabriel Martinelli had chances to win it late on but the game finished goalless.

Player of the Match: Éderson (Atalanta)

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Leipzig

A 90th-minute winner from José María Giménez gave Atleti victory in an absorbing encounter. Leipzig got off to a fine start, taking the lead on four minutes when Benjamin Šeško followed up after Jan Oblak parried Loïs Openda’s strike.

Atleti equalised midway through the first half when Antoine Griezmann met Marcos Llorente’s cross with a first-time shot. It was the Frenchman who carved out the late winner after an open second half, too, standing up a fine ball to the back post for Giménez to nod in.

Player of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Feyenoord 0-4 Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz became the first German player to score twice on their Champions League debut as Leverkusen netted four times before the break to start in sensational style in Rotterdam.

After firing in the fifth-minute opener from outside the box, 21-year-old Wirtz tapped in the third from a cross by Jeremie Frimpong, whose delivery had allowed Alejandro Grimaldo to slot in the second. An own goal by home keeper Timon Wellenreuther on the stroke of half-time completed the scoring.

Player of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Benfica

Orkun Kökçü’s impressive free-kick was the difference as Benfica sealed their first ever Matchday 1 away victory. The visitors had twice gone close in the opening exchanges before Kerem Aktürkoğlu bundled Alexander Bah’s deflected cross into the net at the far post with nine minutes gone.

Orkun Kökçü doubled the advantage shortly before the half-hour with a delightful curling set piece. Hopes of a late comeback by the hosts were raised when substitute Felício Milson guided a neat finish past the advancing Anatoliy Trubin, but the Primeira Liga side held on.

Player of the Match: Ángel Di María (Benfica)

Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz

Abdallah Sima was the hero as Brest marked their first European game with a win. Hugo Magnetti put Brest ahead in Guingamp with a sweet strike from the edge of the box before Sturm Graz – back in the Champions League after 23 years away – levelled through Edimilson Fernandes’ own goal.

Brest, the 12th team from France to grace this competition, restored their lead when Sima swivelled and fired in before the hour. The visitors’ hopes faded when Dimitri Lavalée was dismissed for Sturm Graz for two bookings late on.

Player of the Match: Abdallah Sima (Brest)