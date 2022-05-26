Captain's goal ties scores

Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua came from a goal down to hold Glamada Investments Rewa to a one-all draw in the second round of the Digicel Fiji FACT at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The draw slims both teams’ chances of commencing to the semis which means they both have to win their respective two remaining matches.

Rewa fans had a short nine minutes to enjoy their lead through Setareki Hughes who caught the Navua defenders off guard with a header connecting from a cross by Ivan Kumar in the 18th minute.

With a similar style, Navua answered back following a cross from Joseph Elder finding captain Arami Manumanubai in front of goal who headed home the equalizer.

It was a game of defence in the second half as both teams had fair chances of breaking the deadlock.

Manumanubai says the goal was dedicated to his late dad who passed away in August last year.

Navua heads into its third match with a lot of positivity and coach Saiyad Ali is confident they can win their last two matches.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POOL B TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Navua is on a bye tomorrow and will face Labasa at 2pm on Saturday while Rewa will face Nadi tomorrow at 4.30pm after the official opening.

