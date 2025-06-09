Bula FC secures experienced midfielder

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Bula FC has bolstered its squad with the signing of seasoned campaigner Ivan Kumar, unveiling the 28-year-old as the club’s 13th Warrior ahead of the new season.

Originally from Vatuwaqa in Suva, Kumar’s journey into top level football has been built on persistence rather than pedigree.

He did not grow up in a footballing family, but followed his brothers to the field as a youngster, turning casual backyard games into the foundation of a career shaped by discipline and constant self-improvement.

His rise began through the school system at MGM Primary before progressing to DAV College, where his talent earned him a place in the Suva Under-19 setup.

That pathway opened the door to senior football when legendary Suva coach Gurjeet Singh identified his potential and brought him into the Suva senior team, where Kumar went on to enjoy several strong seasons.

Kumar’s performances saw him don the national colours with the Fiji Under-23 side, followed by a winter league contract in New Zealand that added valuable overseas experience.

He later returned home to become a key figure for Rewa FC, anchoring their defence over the past three years and establishing himself as a reliable and consistent performer.

Off the pitch, Kumar acknowledges the role of his family in sustaining his career, crediting his parents, wife and daughter for supporting him through demanding training camps, travel schedules and the pressures of elite football.

Now, with Bula FC, Kumar believes he has reached a milestone he has worked toward throughout his career.

“It’s top-level football, professional. Now it’s about keeping the standard. I’ve always wanted to play professionally, and this contract is the opportunity I’ve been pushing for.”

With his experience, versatility and hunger to perform, Kumar’s arrival adds depth and maturity to the Bula FC squad as the Warriors continue to shape for the challenges ahead.

