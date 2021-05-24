Football
Bula Boys need build-up matches
October 15, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
Fiji Football national coach Flemming Serritslev is working on getting national team atleast two friendly matches before the World Cup qualifiers.
The Danish national has been with the side in camp over the last two weeks, and so far has been impressed with the players’ progress.
He says getting the team’s playing philosophy back to how it was post COVID is top on the agenda.
“I really hope that it will be possible maybe in the November FIFA window to have two friendly matches. And then of course we are working also on our playing style philosophy. But also seems to be rather easy to fightback. Until now the players have been working excellent in the camp.”
The team will break camp next week for the DPL and will be back together again in November.
Next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.
Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.
All games will kick off at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
