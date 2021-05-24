Bula Boys need build-up matches

Fiji Football national coach Flemming Serritslev is working on getting national team atleast two friendly matches before the World Cup qualifiers.

The Danish national has been with the side in camp over the last two weeks, and so far has been impressed with the players’ progress.

He says getting the team’s playing philosophy back to how it was post COVID is top on the agenda.

“I really hope that it will be possible maybe in the November FIFA window to have two friendly matches. And then of course we are working also on our playing style philosophy. But also seems to be rather easy to fightback. Until now the players have been working excellent in the camp.”

The team will break camp next week for the DPL and will be back together again in November.

Next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Nadroga Uprising Ground 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

