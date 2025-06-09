Bua replaces suspended Nadogo in IDC senior division

The Fiji Football Association has made a late change to the FMF Inter-District Championship 2025 Senior Division, with Bua FC replacing Nadogo FC.

Nadogo Football Association was officially ruled out of the tournament after investigations confirmed the district provided false information regarding the staging of its mandatory Regional Club League.

As a result, Fiji FA has taken swift disciplinary action against Nadogo FA president Mohammed Yunus, suspending him indefinitely for misleading the parent body while a full investigation is conducted.

Meanwhile, Bua had initially qualified for the Premier Division, but a compliance report showed they also failed to meet the full Regional League requirements, having held their competition only in the first quarter of the year.

The Association has resolved to include them in the Senior Division instead.

The FMF IDC 2025 will be played at 4R Stadium and Govind Park in Ba from October 7-12.

