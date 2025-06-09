Babasiga Lions roar to the top of EPL table

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC continues to set the pace in the Extra Premier League after Round Four, following a convincing 3–1 victory over Tagimoucia Nadi FC at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions sit at the top of the standings with seven points from three matches, level with Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC but ahead on a superior goal difference of +7.

Labasa has also been the most solid side defensively so far, conceding just one goal while scoring eight.

Ba moved into second place after edging Suva FC 2–1 at Govind Park, maintaining pressure on the league leaders with the same number of points but a slightly lower goal difference.

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Defending champions Stratum Construction Rewa FC climbed to third place with six points following a hard-fought 2–1 win over Nasinu FC, while Lautoka FC sit fourth on five points after their 1–1 draw with Navua FC.

The middle of the table remains tightly contested, with Suva FC, Nasinu FC and Nadi FC all locked on four points, separated only by goal difference.

Navua FC also have four points but from four matches, while Tailevu Naitasiri FC collected their first point of the season after a thrilling 3–3 draw with Nadroga FC.

At the bottom of the standings, Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga FC remain on one point from four matches and have conceded the most goals in the competition so far.

With only a few points separating most teams, the Extra Premier League title race is shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle heading into the next round.

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