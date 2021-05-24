Football
Ba will not be complacent against Nadroga
November 9, 2021 5:10 am
Action from the Ba vs Nadi clash [Source: Fiji Football]
The Ba Football side will not be letting their guards down this weekend following a 3-nil win over Nadi on Sunday.
They take on Nadroga who drew 2 all with defending DPL champions Suva over the weekend.
President Rynal Kumar says while they are happy with an emphatic victory over Nadi, there are still a few areas that will need to be tweaked.
“Every game you play is different so we can’t go on the past results so we will be prepared for Nadroga and they will come out firing.”
Men in Black youngster Nabil Begg has also been praised for his performance scoring a goal and putting on a show with his dribbling skills.
Kumar says Begg has a bright future ahead of him.
The side will now re-group and analyze their game with Nadi and work on improving.
The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|19
|BA
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|REWA
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|9
|+1
|12
|NADI
|9
|2
|5
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|SUVA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADROGA
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|vs
|Nadroga
|TBC
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|vs
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|vs
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|vs
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park