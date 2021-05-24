Ba thrashes Nadi at Prince Charles Park

The Ba Football side hammered Nadi 3-nil in their Digicel Premier League match at Prince Charles Park today.

From the first whistle, the Men in Black made their presence felt as they controlled most parts of the game.

Coming off a bye last week, the Ba side was more aggressive and up in the faces of the home side.

Article continues after advertisement

This created alot of issues for Nadi as a number of times they had to defend their box.

It wasn’t until the 32nd minute of play that Ba broke the deadlock, as Etonia Dogalau found the back of the net.

Ba continued to pressure the Nadi defence but wasn’t able to get another goal as they went in for a breather.

The visitor’s picked up from where they left off in the first half, substitute Nabil Begg getting Ba another goal in the second spell.

Rubbing salt on the wounds of the host, Ba scored their third goal through Emosi Navaba.

Since the resumption of the DPL, Nadi has recorded two draws and a loss while Ba has won two matches.