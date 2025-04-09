Auckland City FC through to chase title number 13 at OFC Men’s Champions League 2025

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

A dominant Auckland City FC have seen off the challenge of Ifira Black Bird FC 2-0 to reach the final of the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 in Honiara.

The Navy Blues will chase their 13th title against either Hekari United FC from Papua New Guinea or New Caledonia’s AS Tiga Sport who meet in the second semi-final later this afternoon.

And it’s no less than Paul Posa’s side deserved. They had chance after chance in the first half and eventually were rewarded when Haris Zeb scored his third goal in as many games in the 25th minute.

Then less than five minutes from time Myer Bevan sealed the win with a tap in from a Matt Ellis cross. Auckland City goalkeeper Connor Tracey made a superb save to deny Ifira Black Bird from a late corner, but there was to be no consolation goal for the Vanuatu side.

“It was a tough game, but nobody could say we didn’t deserve it. We created lots of chances.” said Auckland City coach Paul Posa.

Auckland City FC took a one-goal lead into halftime and maintained control throughout the second half—though Ifira Black Bird came close to equalising in the 51st minute, when Godine Tenene sent a header over the bar.

But that was as close as the team from Port Vila came to getting back into the game, and their frustrations boiled over with four Ifira Black Bird players receiving five yellow cards.

18 minutes from time replacement Matt Ellis had a chance to score but played the ball across to Dylan Manickum who had his goal bound shot cleared off the line by Kerry Iawak.

Earlier, Auckland City FC started the match in searing 32-degree heat, the brighter of the two sides, with Manickum putting the defence under pressure early on.

However, Posa’s side suffered a setback when Tong Zhou was forced off with an injury in the 15th minute and replaced by Gerrard Garriga.

A minute later Alphonse Lency let fly from 30 metres and his shot rasped over the crossbar for Ifira.

From that moment on it was all Auckland City as Manickum twice came close to open the scoring before Zeb rifled home a rebound into the back of the net in the 25th minute. A couple of minutes later Manickum fired against the post with the Ifira Black Bird defence at sixes and sevens.

In the 33rd minute Jenson Lagos found himself through on goal and the advancing Benoit Beaujeon made a superb save for Ifira. From the resulting set piece City hit the post again, this time through captain Adam Mitchell.

Jean Robert Yelou’s side was largely ineffective going forward and was reduced to a handful of long-range efforts on the counterattack.

