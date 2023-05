AS Pirae to face Suva in the semi

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Tahitian champion AS Pirae will be facing Suva FC in the OFC Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.

This was confirmed after they defeated Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United 2-1 in Luganville earlier today.

AS Pirae has qualified for the top spot in Group B.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

The second spot earner from Group B will take on Auckland City FC in semi-final 2.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

The semis will be played in the capital of Vanuatu which is Port Villa.