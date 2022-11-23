Army motivated by three-year winless drought

The Subrails Army football team Captain Christopher Wasasala

The Subrails Army football team is adamant tables will turn this year when it takes on Police in the FMF Sukuna Bowl competition.

Army has been on the losing end for the past three years, having last won the title in 2018.

Captain Christopher Wasasala says there’s a sense of confidence amongst the players and things are looking positive.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year is a different side, we are preparing really well mentally and physically too. We are trying to build up our combination.”

Wasasala adds right now they are focusing on ball work and creating some tactics that can help overcome the star-studded Police side.

Army has its usual district and national reps playing for them including Wasasala, Kolinio Sivoki, Epeli Saukuru, Epeli Loaniceva and Aaron Edward.

The two teams will meet tomorrow at 3.30pm at Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay Suva.

The Sukuna Bowl starts today with cricket at 9am at the same ground.

The main rugby event will be held on Friday at 5pm.

You can watch the football and rugby matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel and overseas viewers can catch the games on FBC Pop for $10USD.