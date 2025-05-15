Ali joins Lautoka coaching panel

Imdad Ali.

Former Ba coach Imdad Ali has joined Lautoka’s coaching panel as the interim coach.

He steps in for head coach Shivam Raj, who was in New Zealand attending a B-license course with OFC.

The appointment was made by acting president Faiaaz Ali last week.

Imdad Ali is expected to work alongside Shivam Raj and former Lautoka coach Ajnesh Prasad for the upcoming BIC Fiji FACT.

The coach says it is important to have discipline in football, stating that it is a crucial element alongside skill and talent.

He believes Lautoka has a promising future and needs to focus on getting things right.

“Lautoka has a lot of national team players, and it’s just a matter of getting things together like a jigsaw puzzle.”

He adds that there is a need for sponsorship to support the team as it is challenging to manage players and their needs without adequate funding.

Ali called calls on Sugar City fans as they prepare for the Bic Fiji FACT at the end of this month.

This week’s fixtures see Rewa hosting Nadi in Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori at 3pm on Friday.

Their next game will be on Sunday against Tavua at the same Venue at 3pm.

In other EPL matches, Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1pm on Saturday at Subrail Park, Labasa.

On Sunday, Lautoka will play against Nadroga at 2pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Navua will go against Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm, while Nadi will battle Ba at Prince Charles, Nadi also at the same time.

