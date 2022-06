National Under-19 squad named

A 25-member national under-19 squad has been named to represent Fiji in the Oceania World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Roneel Lal says after careful assessment with national coach Flemming Serritslev and Technical director Timo Jankowski, the players are picked on performance and fitness.

Out of the 25, six are overseas based players.

Article continues after advertisement

The team will march into camp on the 4th of July.

25-member squad:

1.Samuela Navoce

2.Joel Dayal

3.Geary Kubu

4.Sterling Vasconcellos

5.Pawan Singh

6.Sailosi Tawake

7.Mohammed Fataul

8.Peter Ravitisai

9.Clarence Hussain

10.Junior Dekedeke

11.Gulam Razool

12.Mozeel Mohammed

13.Mohammed Mustafa

14.Oliver Mcfadyan

15.Sailasa Ratu

16.Abdullah Aiyas

17.Caleb Aaron Prasad

18.Zoheb Rahim

19.Faazil Faizul Ali

20.Nabil Begg

21.Melvin Mani

22.Peniasi Rotidara

23.Isikeli Sevanaia

24.Jioji Vuakaca

25.Aydin Ashaz Mustahib