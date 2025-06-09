FNRL to decide Kativerata’s future this week

[Photo/file]

The future of Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata remains under review as the Fiji National Rugby League board weighs performance expectations with the approach of the next Rugby League World Cup.

With public debate growing around the national side’s direction, the board has confirmed that discussions have taken place internally, taking into account results, club feedback, and the broader development of the game in Fiji.

FNRL Board Chair Akuila Masi said the issue was formally addressed during board deliberations this week.

“We understand there has been discussion on social media and in the newspapers regarding the position of the head coach. We have had our discussion today and looked at it from all angles.”

He said the timing was critical, with the World Cup approaching and local clubs seeking stronger outcomes and clearer progress pathways.

“The World Cup is just around the corner and the clubs are also asking for results and growth of the game. We have mixed comments from everywhere and the board is aware of that.”

Masi confirmed the review process is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the coming days.

“We have discussed it at our level and next week we should be able to complete the process and advise our partners and stakeholders on the progress.”

An official decision on Kativerata’s position is expected to be communicated once the review is finalised.

