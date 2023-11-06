First war cry for Team Fiji

For the first time in Team Fiji history, they’ll have a war cry.

Fans will witness it for the first time at the upcoming Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.

Team Fiji athletes and officials will present the war cry to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere when they present their I-Tatau this week.

Rugby has its own war cry known as the ‘cibi’ but Team Fiji official Joe Tuinamata says athletes can now perform it even at Olympic Games.

‘This is the first time we’re doing it to showcase our culture across the Pacific in any games that we’re sent representing Team Fiji this will be the first time, I know rugby has theirs so this will be for the games that you’ve mentioned, when we have the Olympic Games in Paris next year, 2025 would be the Mini Games and 2027 another Pacific Games, all the Games organized by FASANOC as Team Fiji this will be the war cry of the nation.”

For someone like Salome Tabuatalei who has been to more than half of the Pacific Games, it’s only right that Team Fiji have their own.

“Most of the time when we go for national duties we only perform rugby’s ‘Cibi’ but when I look at it, it’s not right because the Cibi belongs to rugby and not Team Fiji. I’m thankful to the current FASANOC administration for this idea to have our own Team Fiji war cry.”

Athletes and officials will perform the war cry together in the Pacific Games opening ceremony.

The first group of athletes and officials will leave for the Solomon Islands on the 14th of this month.