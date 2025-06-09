Fijian Athlete takes on global HYROX stage

Fijian endurance athlete Tiago Ribeiro has continued to make his mark on the international fitness scene, competing in the HYROX event in Melbourne and showcasing Fiji’s growing presence in the sport.

Ribeiro, who balances running with high-intensity functional training, finished strongly in the Melbourne race with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 41 seconds.

HYROX is a global indoor fitness race that combines endurance and strength, requiring athletes to complete eight rounds of a one-kilometre run followed by a functional workout station.

The standardized race format is used worldwide, allowing athletes to be ranked on global leaderboards and qualify for a season-ending World Championship.

Designed to cater for both elite competitors and everyday fitness enthusiasts, HYROX has rapidly grown into one of the world’s fastest-rising mass-participation sports.

Ribeiro, who is based in Suva, credits his preparation to consistent training at Afterburn and BoxFit gyms, along with personal running sessions and workouts with the Suva Marathon Running Club.

His Melbourne appearance follows an impressive run of results across the region, including a second-place finish at a HYROX event in Papua New Guinea, third place in the Suva Marathon 10km, second in the Namosi Half Marathon, victory at the EU Run for Climate, and participation in the demanding Bula Run from Tailevu to Pacific Harbour.

The Melbourne race capped off a busy competitive period for Ribeiro, who continues to balance international competition with local events while representing Fiji on emerging global fitness platforms.

His performances highlight the growing depth of Fijian athletes venturing beyond traditional sports and succeeding on the world stage.

