Fiji women’s cricket preps for Pacific Cup

After a fifth place finish at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup EAP Qualifier in Suva last week, Fiji’s national women’s team is gearing up for another international tournament early next year.

According to their team manager Mereoni Uluiviti, the side is expecting to compete at the Pacific Cup in New Zealand.

The side will use their learnings from the qualifier to prepare for this tournament.

“We have the Pacific Cup that is awaiting us in January, and that will be held in New Zealand, but that will be determined by the management.”

She adds that while they could not qualify for the world cup, she is happy with how the side held their ground.

