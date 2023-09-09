Fiji U23 taught a footballing lesson

Fiji experienced a devastating defeat in the finals of an Oceania Football Confederation tournament, marking one of its most significant losses in such a context.

Under the guidance of coach Rob Sherman, the team suffered a humiliating 9-0 defeat to New Zealand in the OFC Olympic Qualifiers held in Auckland.

The Fijian squad displayed a notable absence of determination, compounded by defensive lapses, subpar goalkeeping, and disciplinary issues, including a red card incident.

These factors collectively contributed to their dismal performance.

Despite a previous 1-3 loss to New Zealand during the pool stages, expectations were that Fiji would put up a stronger fight in the final.

Regrettably, they failed to pose any significant challenge to the hosts throughout the entire 90 minutes of play.

As a result of this outcome, New Zealand secured the opportunity to represent the OFC at the Olympics in Paris, France next year.