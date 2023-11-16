Fiji to host the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship

Athletics Fiji is gearing up for an exciting year ahead with a regional competition set to be hosted in the country next year.

Athletics Fiji Vice President, Joji Lagi says hosting the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships will be of major significance, enhancing Fiji’s reputation as the hub of the Pacific region.

Lagi says they are excited and are working on creating a committee for the regional meet.

“It’s been a while since we had Oceania champs here in Fiji, so it’s coming back after quite a while. So it’s exciting for the country being in a position to host the regional championships here.”

Lagi adds with the tracks currently being re-laid at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the runners can look forward to a revitalized experience.

Fiji, in the past has hosted the 1990 and 2017 Area Championships, 2016 Regional Championship and the 2003 South Pacific Games.

The 2024 Oceania Championship will be held on June 4th to the 6th.