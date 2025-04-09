Fiji Baseball qualifies for first-ever Baseball5 Youth World Cup

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji will make history this year as it punches its ticket to the second edition of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball5 Youth World Cup in Nayarit, Mexico, from September 24th to 27th.

The WBSC has officially confirmed Fiji’s qualification, making the island nation Oceania’s sole representative at the global event.

The announcement comes after the planned Oceania qualifier—set to be hosted in Suva later this month—was called off due to a lack of interest from other regional nations.

[Photo: Supplied]

As the only country in Oceania with an active Baseball5 program since 2022, Fiji has been granted the region’s direct qualification.

“This is a proud moment for Fiji,” said Inoke Niubalavu, Secretary General and Development Officer of Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association (FIBSA). It’s our first-ever qualification to the Baseball5 Youth World Cup, and a testament to the work we’ve been doing on the ground since we launched the program.”



[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji squad will feature a mixed-gender team of eight players—four males and four females—aged between 14 and 18 years.

They will be supported by two officials, including a male manager and a female coach/trainer.

Baseball5 is an urban, fast-paced version of Baseball and Softball.



[Photo: Supplied]

Played on a small field with no bat, five players per side, and three sets per match, the game focuses on pure fundamentals: hitting, running, throwing and catching.

Niubalavu says Fiji’s journey to Mexico will be built on the momentum from their grassroots clinics and development programs.

“For the past three years, FIBSA has been investing in Baseball5 through school and community clinics across Fiji. In the coming months, we’ll select our final squad from players scouted during these clinics and will also open trials for new talent. This is a massive opportunity—not just for the young athletes—but for the sport of baseball in Fiji. We’re swinging over the fence regionally and now globally.”

Niubalavu acknowledged the unwavering support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Fiji National Sports Commission, FASANOC, and international partners such as JICA, who have contributed to the sport’s development through coaching support.

