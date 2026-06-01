Failed drug tests a wake-up call for Fiji FA

While Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf has condemned the use of banned substances, he says the current economic challenges facing the country, particularly the rising cost of living, are having a significant impact on players across districts, especially young people.

Reflecting on the three players who tested positive for drugs during testing conducted at the BiC Fiji FACT last weekend, Yusuf said he was disappointed by the results but stressed the importance of continuing awareness and education efforts on the dangers of substance abuse.

He noted that players come from diverse backgrounds and communities, and that financial pressures and social challenges can sometimes make young people more vulnerable to temptation as they seek ways to cope with their circumstances.

“But now with the current environment around the country where the country is facing a huge problem, players are misled and try to cope using drugs.”

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Yusuf added that while the positive drug tests at the Fiji FACT were disappointing, they also served as a wake-up call for the association to strengthen its campaign against drug use.

Meanwhile, in the first Fiji FACT semis, Ba will play defending champions Labasa at 2pm, before Lautoka faces Navua at 4.30pm.