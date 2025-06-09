Cost blocks Suva flights

[Photo: FILE]

Calls for direct international flights into Suva have received a firm response from Fiji Airways.

The airline says the main barrier is not airport infrastructure, but economic viability.

The issue was raised at a joint conference in Nadi last week.

The Fiji New Zealand Business Council and the New Zealand Fiji Business Council both called for the reinstatement of direct international services into Suva.

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Fiji Airways says Nausori Airport is already capable of handling its aircraft. It says the facility does not limit operations.

The airline, however, said the route would not be commercially viable. It said this would remain the case even with its lower cost base compared to other carriers.

Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah said the barrier was economics, not infrastructure. He says Nausori can accommodate Fiji Airways aircraft today. But he says the route would still not stack up without Government support.

Scurrah says Fiji Airways would be open to working with the Government. He says a formal arrangement could make the service possible. He adds that this would be in line with models used for other strategic routes that are not commercially strong.

In the meantime, Fiji Airways says it will continue using its Nadi hub for international connections.

It highlights double daily Auckland services and also points to up to four weekly flights to Christchurch. Also, up to three weekly flights to Wellington. These services provide onward connectivity for Suva-based travellers.