Consumers warned as prices keep climbing

[Photo: File]

Rising fuel prices are increasing pressure on households with the Consumer Council warning that the impact is now being felt in transport costs, food prices and everyday essentials.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil said fuel price increases affect the entire economy, from transport and logistics to business operations.

She said consumers are ultimately paying the price through higher living costs and reduced purchasing power.

“We do a lot of market surveillance. We try to identify these issues and flag it to the regulators. But we want to see more coming from these regulators because they have more powers. We would like to see a greater price transparency from businesses. Consumers definitely deserve clear explanations when prices increase, particularly when fuel costs are being cited as the reason.”

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Shandil said low-income earners, pensioners, single-parent households, persons with disabilities and rural and maritime communities are most affected.

She said these groups spend most of their income on basic needs and have limited ability to adjust.

The global pressures, she states such as fuel costs and supply chain disruptions continue to push prices up and also noted that some essential goods have recorded sharp increases in recent months.

The council has also observed cases where product sizes have reduced while prices have increased and said this was being monitored through relevant government committees.

Shandil said there are also concerns about business practices such as delays in price updates and possible hoarding and regulators need to strengthen monitoring before and after price changes.

She said businesses are facing higher costs but any price increase must be justified and transparent and warned that consumers should not be used to absorb unfair price hikes.

Shandil said inflation was likely to continue if global fuel prices remain high. She said fuel costs affect transport, manufacturing and distribution, which then impacts retail prices.

She advised consumers to budget carefully, compare prices and report unfair pricing. She also urged them to keep receipts for verification.

The council, she adds continues to push for stronger consumer protection and greater transparency in the market and also called for continued support for vulnerable households.

Shandil said for many families, the issue has already become a broader cost-of-living crisis.