Navua Hospital water upgrade planned

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health, with the Hospital Board of Visitors, plans to install six large water tanks at Navua Hospital and link them to the main water system.

Board of Visitors Secretary Felisha Kayes says the move aims to boost resilience against future shortages and ensure the hospital can operate during intermittent town supply.

For years, the hospital has faced challenges linked to its dependence on the municipal water network, with shortages occasionally forcing adjustments to service delivery.

“We have held our meeting. So the Water Authority people had told us how we need to get our platform done so that we could put our big tanks on top. Once that process is done, then the Water Authority will come and connect the tanks through the main water stream.”

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Kayes says the situation highlights the need for a stable backup system to safeguard patient care.

Under the current plan, the Water Authority is working with the hospital board to improve on-site storage and reduce the impact of external supply disruptions.

The upgrade is being described as a key step toward ensuring more consistent access to water for both patients and staff, particularly during periods of high demand or community-wide shortages.