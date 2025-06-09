Hospital upgrades top MOH’s wish list

[Photo: FILE]

Upgrading Fiji’s major hospitals remains the Health Ministry’s top priority ahead of tomorrow’s 2026-2027 National Budget announcement.

Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says the Ministry has identified hospital infrastructure improvements as its key budget focus, alongside ongoing projects under the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Programme and the Australian-supported Health Infrastructure Master Plan.

The Minister says funding for staff welfare, including overtime payments, is also being sought as part of efforts to retain healthcare workers in the country.

Dr Lalabalavu says additional workforce positions in critical areas have also been included in the Ministry’s budget submission.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a responsible government must continue prioritising the social sector, including health and education, because of their direct impact on people’s wellbeing.

The Minister adds that strengthening procurement systems and ensuring a reliable supply of essential medicines and medical equipment remain important priorities for the Ministry.

He says the Ministry will work within the resources allocated to ensure its key priorities are addressed.

Meanwhile, Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the organisation is hoping for positive support from the Government in tomorrow’s budget.

Marawa says Diabetes Fiji is seeking assistance for its primary healthcare initiatives and ongoing advocacy work aimed at reducing the burden of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

He also reiterated calls for taxation measures that could help support health programmes and organisations working to improve community health outcomes across Fiji.