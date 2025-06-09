New health plan welcomed

[Photo: FILE]

Stronger investment, partnerships, and community-level action are needed to address Fiji’s rising Non-Communicable Disease burden, according to Diabetes Fiji.

The response follows the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Strategic Plan 2026–2031, which Diabetes Fiji has welcomed as a key framework for health sector reform.

Executive Director Kini Marawa says the plan comes at a critical time. He says Fiji continues to face rising cases of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other NCDs.

He says the strategy’s focus on prevention, early detection, community empowerment, and stronger primary healthcare aligns with Diabetes Fiji’s goals, and it reflects a shift towards more people-centred services.

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However, Marawa said success would depend on a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. He is calling for stronger collaboration between government and civil society groups, development partners, faith-based organisations, academic institutions, professional bodies, communities, and the private sector.

He says this approach is needed to reach vulnerable and underserved populations and also stresses the importance of sustainable partnerships to deliver effective and culturally appropriate health interventions.

Marawa has also highlighted key priorities that need greater attention. These include community-based prevention programmes, expanded diabetes screening and early intervention, digital health systems, workforce training, and specialist development.

He says stronger primary healthcare services are essential and also points to improved access to medicines and diagnostics, alongside greater investment in research and evidence-based planning.

Marawa states that patients and advocacy groups must have a stronger voice in shaping health policies. He also calls for increased and sustained Government funding for NGOs and community health programs.

He said such support would strengthen outreach, diabetes education, youth programs, foot care services, and community screening.

He adds that NGOs play a key role in supporting national health services. He says they help extend reach and improve health outcomes at the community level.

Marawa says the plan offers an opportunity to reshape healthcare delivery through innovation, prevention, accountability, and equitable access. Diabetes Fiji, he says, is ready to work with the Ministry to deliver its objectives.