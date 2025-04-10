Extra Premier League resumes this Saturday

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook ]

The Extra Premier League 2025 resumes this weekend after a three-week break.

The league’s return promises a thrilling Saturday with a trio of matches.

Labasa FC will host Ba FC at Subrail Park in Labasa, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Simultaneously, Lautoka will go head-to-head with Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka, also starting at 1:30 PM.

Later in the day, Tavua will host Nadroga at Garvey Park in Tavua, with that match kicking off at 3:00 PM.

The excitement continues into Sunday, as Suva prepares to battle Nasinu at the HFC Bank Stadium, with that game also scheduled for a 3:00 PM start.

This weekend’s schedule means that Rewa and Nadi will have a bye week

At the top of the table, Labasa has established a strong lead, accumulating 10 points after four rounds of play.

Closely trailing Labasa are Nadi and Nasinu, both holding 7 points.

