Excellent start for Ba Women

[ Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook ]

A second-half rise with two goals in three minutes saw Ba Women FC defeat Henderson Eels FC 2-0 in their OFC Women’s Champions League opener.

After a challenging first half, the Fijian side rallied in the second, with Koleta Likuculacula and Asenaca Naio delivering clinical finishes in the 65th and 68th minutes.

The first goal came from a precise pass by Elesi Tabunase, which Koleta Likuculacula controlled well before delivering a powerful finish.

The second resulted from a defensive error, with Asenaca Naio reacting quickly to a loose aerial ball to score.

Ba’s goalkeeper Meresani Waqali proved to be a hero for Ba Women FC, making a series of fantastic saves.

Waqali was also named the best player of the match.

Ba women’s second game is against Tupapa Maraerenga on Sunday.

