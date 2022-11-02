England reignites hope in T20

[Source: Facebook]

England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Knowing defeat would all but eliminate them, England survived under intense pressure to successfully defend 179 at the Gabba.

After being reduced to 28-2, the Black Caps looked to have swung the game in their favour when Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson combined for a stand of 91 from 59 balls.

But, with 61 runs needed from 31 balls, Ben Stokes provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Williamson for 40 from 40 balls.

From there England impressively turned the screw – and held their nerve under a series of high catches.

In the 18th over, the increasingly dependable Sam Curran had Phillips, who was dropped on 15 by Moeen Ali, caught at long-on for 62 from 36 balls to end New Zealand’s bid.