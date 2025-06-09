Drua matches not available on Walesi app due to exclusive rights

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua matches will not be available on the FBC Sports Walesi app this season because Vodafone Fiji holds exclusive digital streaming rights through its VodaPlay platform.

Under an agreement secured earlier between the Fijian Drua and Vodafone, all mobile and gadget streaming rights are solely held by VodaPlay.

As a result, Drua matches can no longer be streamed via the FBC Sports Walesi app.

FBC Sports continues to broadcast Drua matches on television through the Walesi set-top box, but the existing rights arrangement restricts digital streaming to Vodafone’s platform.

The clarification comes after viewers raised questions following last week’s pre-season fixture, which was not accessible on the FBC Sports Walesi app.

In previous seasons, Drua games were available both on television and via the Walesi app. However, the current digital rights agreement means fans wishing to watch matches on mobile devices must now do so through VodaPlay for.

FBC Sports remains committed to providing television coverage of Drua matches while respecting the existing broadcast rights structure.

