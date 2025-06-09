‘Dream come true’ homecoming for Nabenu at Bula FC

[Photo: FILE]

A childhood dream has become reality for Fiji-born footballer Semi Nabenu, who has returned home to play professionally after signing with Bula FC.

Born in Ba and raised in New Zealand from the age of four, Nabenu says the chance to make a living from football while representing a club in his homeland is something he has always aspired to.

Calling the opportunity a “dream come true,” Nabenu says playing football as a profession is the goal of every young player, and doing so in Fiji makes it even more special.

Article continues after advertisement

After only brief returns for tournaments in recent years, he is now enjoying life back home, reconnecting with family and settling into his new surroundings.

With family based around Ba, Nabenu describes his return as a home away from home.

The support of his extended family has helped him transition smoothly, allowing him to focus fully on his football commitments.

On the pitch, Nabenu has fitted in seamlessly with the Bula FC squad, linking up with familiar faces from the Fiji Under-23 side and players he previously debuted alongside at the senior international level.

He says the mix of local and overseas-based players has created a strong team culture, with everyone feeling included.

Looking ahead, Nabenu’s focus is on contributing to team success while also helping grow the game locally.

He hopes Bula FC’s presence will draw fans back to the stands and inspire renewed support for football in Fiji.

“It’s pretty special to have a professional team here. I just want to see supporters get behind the team, enjoy the football and make it fun again.”

Nabenu and the squad are currently gearing up for their first match in a fortnight.

They will meet Vanuatu on the 17th of this month in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.