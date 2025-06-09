Devo Babas emerges victorious in Marist 7s final

The Devo Babas has defended their Fiji Bitter Marist 7s title after beating Army 12-10 in their cup final last night.

After taking a slim 12-10 lead in the first half, both sides had multiple opportunities to score but both had their defence in check.

The second half was a nail-bitting one, with Devo fending off vicious attacks from Army who desperately tried to find a chance to score.

Devo managed to hold their lead until the final hooter before kicking the ball into the stands to finish off the game.