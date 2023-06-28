Yalimaiwai stands out

Cricket Fiji Under-19 rep Sunia Yalimaiwai.

Cricket Fiji Under-19 rep Sunia Yalimaiwai scooped the Player of the Tournament Award in the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier East Asia Pacific in Darwin, Australia

The Australian cricket team gave him a Kookabara autographed bat.

According to Cricket Fiji, the Moce in Lau lad was very impressive with both bat and ball, and he proved to be a handful for the opposition with his off-cutters and variations in pace and length, which made him the most economical bowler of the competition.

Yalimaiwai caught the attention of the selectors in April of this year while competing for the Moce Senior team as a strike bowler and showing some batting prowess.

He is one of three players from the Maritime Associations selected to play for the U19 team that was chosen from the Fiji Secondary Schools Cricket Competition.

Cricket Fiji U19 finished third in the qualifiers.