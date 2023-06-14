Second win for Fiji U-19 cricket

[Source: Cricket Fidji/ Facebook]

The Fiji cricket side has recorded its second win at the ICC Under-19 East-Asia Pacific World Cup Qualifier in Darwin, Australia.

Yesterday the national side managed to beat Indonesia by just a run.

According to Cricket Fiji, it was a game decided at the death in just the second round.

The side will have a well-deserved rest today before the next game tomorrow against Japan.

On Monday, Fiji made a good start after defeating highly-ranked Papua New Guinea

Fiji beat PNG by 19 runs.