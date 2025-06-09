Saville makes debut for Fiji women’s cricket team

Tabatha Saville.

For Tabatha Saville, her recent debut for the Fiji national women’s cricket team was more than just a game; it was a homecoming.

The 27-year-old, who has been based in Australia since the age of six, recently joined the national squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

For Saville, who lives in Tasmania, Australia, the opportunity came at a perfect time.

At a point in her career where she was considering her options back home, she saw a chance to give back to her country of birth.

Despite the short turnaround from her flight, Saville has quickly settled in with her new teammates.

“I’m having so much fun. I’m making a lot of good friends. I’m really enjoying being with my roommates, Suji. All the girls have been really welcoming. They’ve been trying to teach me a lot of Fijian.”

Saville believes the team’s key strength is their unity and also praised the young, exciting bowling group.

While the team has areas to improve, particularly in batting partnerships, Saville remains optimistic.

Saville’s personal support system was also in attendance, with her brother Darrell and his six-month-old son, Harvey, in the stands to cheer her on.

Fiji will face Vanuatu tomorrow at 1.30pm.

