Fiji Women's Cricket to host Japan

[File Photo]

Cricket Fiji CEO Sitiveni Rokoro has confirmed that the national women’s team will play two international matches against Japan next week at Albert Park, Suva.

This will be part of Fiji’s final preparation for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier in September.

Rokoro says the matches against Japan, a team ranked in the top 40 in the world, will be a valuable opportunity for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that Japan is a higher-ranked side than most teams in the region, making the matches an ideal final tune-up.

Originally planned as warm-up games, the matches have since been converted into official international fixtures.

The team is now intensely focused on preparing for the first week of play, which they believe will give them a good read on where they stand ahead of the tournament.

The upcoming ICC qualifier is scheduled for September 9-15 at Albert Park, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.