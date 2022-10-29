Crucial match for Black Caps

[File Photo]

The Black Caps will be working hard towards the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Sydney later tonight.

The side beat Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday.

New Zealand is back in Sydney, where the forecast is for fine weather, to play Sri Lanka, who began the Super 12 phase with a win over Ireland before losing to the tournament hosts in Perth on Tuesday.

The two face off at 8pm.

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.