Commanders sign former rugby player T.J. Maguranyanga

The Washington Commanders on Thursday signed T.J. Maguranyanga, a former rugby player who is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Maguranyanga, 22, is listed as a defensive end. The Zimbabwe native played in the French Top 14 rugby league before heading to the football development camps at the IMG Academy in Florida in December.

He will not count against the Commanders’ 90-man offseason roster. Per NFL guidelines, teams are allowed an additional spot in training camp and on the practice squad for designated players with international backgrounds.

