Coe meets Zelenskiy and promises more support for Ukraine

World Athletics head Sebastian Coe [Source: Reuters]

World Athletics head Sebastian Coe has met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, where the head of state thanked the double Olympic champion for his sport’s support of his country and Coe promised to continue to provide it.

They met on Friday ahead of Coe attending the Ukraine athletics championships in Lviv and discussed continuing problems in the country as it battles the invasion that has led to Russian athletes being banned from all track & field events.

WA said in a statement on Monday that Coe “underscored World Athletics’ unwavering support for the people and athletes of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression” and that he committed to continue financially supporting Ukrainian athletes through the Ukraine Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

“I understand a lot more than I did about the circumstances (Ukraine athletes) confront every minute of the day,” Coe said on a video call on Monday. “I wanted them to know that I was in their corner. This wasn’t about politics and passports.”

Coe said that fewer than 30 athletes are expected to represent Ukraine in athletics at the Paris Olympics, less than half the 2020 team.

“Speaking to the athletes, it’s very difficult to uncouple the personal odysseys that you are listening to and the efforts that they are making to keep it together under these circumstances, training away from home, some actually, which we’ve helped fund training out of the country,” Coe said.