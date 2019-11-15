Chiefs record second loss on home soil.

In Super Rugby, Hurricanes’ full-back Jordie Barrett’s penalty after the full time hooter landed the Hurricanes their first win in Hamilton since 2007 edging the Chiefs 27-24.

Efforts by the Chiefs and Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula were not enough to hold on to the 24-all just before full time as they record their second loss on home soil.

The Hurricanes had a healthy 14-10 lead at half time.

Article continues after advertisement

The first try of the match made by Hurricanes’ Ben Lam in the first nine minutes.

Both the teams played the ball during the first half making it difficult to predict which team would dominate.

In the second spell, the Hurricanes caught up and put a 24-all draw, with a late tackle by Soakula, the Hurricanes were awarded their winning penalty goal which rested them a win at the end of the match.

In other matches today, the Blues are set to take on the Lions at 3.25pm.

The Crusaders will take on the Sunwolves in Brisbane at 5.35pm, a fixture shifted from Tokyo because of the outbreak of Covid-19 and the Reds take on the Bulls at 8.15pm.