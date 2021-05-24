Home

Rugby

Malaga 7s semi-finalist confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 7:10 am

South Africa and Australia men’s will face off in the first semi-final of the HSBC World 7s Series Malaga 7s in Spain.

South Africa thrashed Canada 14-0 in the cup quarter-final while Australia defeated USA 26-7.

England defeated France 12-5 and Argentina beat Ireland 29-5 in the last quarter-final.

England will face Argentina in the second semi-final.

You can catch the live action of the HSBC World 7s Series on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.

