Malaga 7s semi-finalist confirmed

South Africa and Australia men’s will face off in the first semi-final of the HSBC World 7s Series Malaga 7s in Spain.
South Africa thrashed Canada 14-0 in the cup quarter-final while Australia defeated USA 26-7.
England defeated France 12-5 and Argentina beat Ireland 29-5 in the last quarter-final.
England will face Argentina in the second semi-final.
You can catch the live action of the HSBC World 7s Series on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.
