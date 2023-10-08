Call for more Fijians to participate

[Source: outside online]

Spartan Fiji Managing Director Chris Heverin is urging Fijians to come out in numbers and be a part of Fiji’s first-ever Spartan Race to be held in Sabeto Nadi.

There are about 3,000 participants expected to be part of the race which is expected to be a thriller.

Heverin assures that while there will be competition from overseas aswell, there is no pressure on the locals to be fully fit but a bit of training from now until the week of the race is also needed.

“Anybody could do it, you have six weeks to go and can do a little bit of training, just go to the local field or run around the street and do some exercise, pushups and situps and you’ll be able to come along and have a little bit of fun. We have people from all different shapes and sizes who come and do spartan and they really enjoy it.”



Spartan Fiji Managing Director Chris Heverin.

The Director also confirms this is a kid-friendly activity with students from around the country coming in to participate as well.

It will be a four-day event from the 9th to the 12th of next month.