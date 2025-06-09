Byrne impressed with Waqa’s impact

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne praised flanker Etonia Waqa for his growing influence in the national side, highlighting both his physicality and surprising pace in the back row.

Waqa, who started at number six last week and was retained for the Samoa clash, has quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff.

Byrne said the young forward has all the attributes to be a long-term asset for Fiji.

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

“We were pleased with the way he went. Etonia carries himself well through contact. He’s a hard man to tackle and he’s a tough man as well.”

The coach added that what makes Waqa stand out is his speed, a rare quality for a player of his size.

“The thing that excites me is the pace he has for a big number six.”

Waqa justified his selection against Samoa, setting up Simione Kuruvoli’s try in Fiji’s 29–15 victory.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Canada in the PNC Semifinal this weekend.

