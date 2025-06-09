Bula FC two weeks away from Pro League campaign

The Bula FC is just two weeks away from kicking off its inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Pro League campaign.

Stephane Auvary’s side will begin round one with matches against Vanuatu United on the 17th, South Island United on the 20th, and hosts Auckland FC on the 23rd.

Round two will be played in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where Bula FC will face Solomon Kings FC on February 1, South Melbourne FC on the 4th, and Tahiti United on the 8th.

The third round will take place in Australia, with venues yet to be confirmed.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu United on the 22nd, PNG Hekari FC on the 25th, and Solomon Kings FC on the 28th.

Round four moves to the Solomon Islands, featuring matches against Vanuatu United on March 15 and South Island United on March 19.

The final round will be hosted at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where Bula FC will play Hekari FC on April 12, South Melbourne FC on April 15, and Auckland FC on April 18.

