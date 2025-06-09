Saratibau rallies nation ahead of Elite World Boxing Championships

Aminiasi Saratibau. [File Photo]

Fiji Amateur Boxing veteran Aminiasi Saratibau is calling on the people of Fiji to rally behind the national team as they prepare to begin their campaign at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Championships, which kicks off tomorrow in Liverpool, England.

Flying the Fijian flag on the world stage are Saratibau, Sakiusa Narara, Josaia Veiqaravi, Semi Koroi, team captain Jone Davule, and the team’s lone female boxer, Jasmine Daunakamakama.

The squad departed for England last week and has since been acclimatizing and preparing intensively for the prestigious tournament.

Saratibau expressed confidence in the team’s readiness, noting that they have been adjusting well to the conditions and are eager to compete.

“This is my fourth international here in England, just calling out for support from the people of Fiji, your prayers and well wished.”

The 80kg fighter has been steadily carving out a name for himself in the boxing world.

He claimed bronze at the 2023 Pacific Games, secured a top 10 ranking at the Bangkok World Qualifier in 2024, and earned a nomination for Fiji Sportsman of the Year 2024 — an impressive résumé for a rising star.

The Elite World Championships in Liverpool mark another critical milestone in the journey of Fiji’s top amateur boxers.

Fans across the country can watch all the action live on FBC Sports and FBC Two.

