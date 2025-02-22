Ravalaca claims lightweight title

Mikaele Ravalaca

Mikaele Ravalaca delivered a dominant performance to claim the Fiji Lightweight Championship, defeating Mohammed Ali by TKO just 45 seconds into the second round.

Ravalaca proved too strong, overwhelming Ali with relentless pressure and powerful strikes.

The bout, held in front of an electrified crowd, saw Ravalaca dictate the pace from the opening bell.

Article continues after advertisement

His aggressive approach paid off early in the second round when a decisive combination forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

With this victory, Mikaele Ravalaca cements his status as the new lightweight champion of Fiji.