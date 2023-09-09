Blues cruise to another win

Lautoka has widened its advantage at the top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League points standings with a convincing 3-1 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri.

The Blues now boast 37 points from 17 games played.

The goals in this match were netted by Sairusi Nalaubu, Usman Omede, and Zibraaz Sahib.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s fixtures, Suva is set to face Nadi at 1 pm at Uprising Grounds, followed by Navua taking on Nadroga at the same venue at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, at Garvey Park, Tavua will host Labasa in a match scheduled for 2 pm.