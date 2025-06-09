Venue availability still a major challenge for Basketball Fiji

Basketball Fiji President Olive Whippy says while there are ambitious plans to grow the sport nationwide, several challenges continue to slow progress.

Chief among them is the ongoing shortage of suitable playing venues, which remains the biggest obstacle for the sport’s development.

With a busy 2026 season on the horizon, Whippy says Basketball Fiji has been forced to adapt and make the most of the limited facilities currently available.

Despite the constraints, the focus remains firmly on preparing national teams for major international competitions scheduled next year.

“Our biggest challenge is finding venues. And if there’s venues, whoever pays more gets the venue, even though we’ve booked it. So yes our biggest issue is finding venues to run competitions.”

Fiji’s basketball calendar includes two major international commitments in 2026, with the Commonwealth Games in Scotland in June, followed by the Asian Games in Japan in September.

