Valanciunas, Lithuania reward traveling fans with a win

Egypt put up a fight, but it was the yellow, green and red part of the crowd celebrating a knock out punch. Lithuania claimed their first win, leading from the start to the finish in front of 7,229 fans in Manila, with a 93-67 scoreline.

Lithuania joined Montenegro at 1-0 in Group D, while Egypt share the lower half of the standings with Mexico after the first game day defeats in the Mall of Asia Arena.

First game is different, a lot of emotions, a lot of expectations, and I’m happy that we won this game. Every game in World Cup matters. It will get harder later, and we hope we can go far in this tournament.” – Kazys Maksvytis, Lithuania head coach